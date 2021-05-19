Eastern AA Divisional softball roundup: Billings West and Belgrade advance to championship

BELGRADE — The Eastern AA Divisional softball tournament started this afternoon in Belgrade with eight teams vying for four berths to the AA State Tournament.

First Round:

(2) Great Falls 14, (7) Gallatin High 1

Great Falls Stephanie Joblanski went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Ryen Palmer had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.

Bison pitcher Tehneson Ehnes pitched five-innings, giving up only one hit with six strikeouts.

(3) Billings West 21, (6) CMR 5

Lady Bears Emma Balsam went 4-for-5, scoring four runs and driving in five RBI. Chloe Nelson had four RBI and two hits. Lauren Blaschak went 3-for-3 with one RBI.

Game finished in five innings.

(4) Belgrade 14, (5) Billings Skyview 5

Panthers Kenna Thomas went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Arin Eaton had one hit and three RBI. Shaylis Olser went 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI.

Eaton pitched a complete game giving up three earned runs and striking out three.

Falcons senior Natalie Beck finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.

(1) Billings Senior 8, (8) Bozeman 2

Broncs Hollis Baker went 2-for-3, scoring two runs and driving in two RBI. Alexis Waddingham went 2-for-2, while driving in two RBI.

Billings Senior pitcher Riley Reinhart pitched a complete game, giving up only one earned run and strike out eight.

Semifinal round:

(3) Billings West 9, (2) Great Falls 6

Lady Bears Lauren Blaschak went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored. Chloe Nelson went 3-for-4 with one run and two RBI.

Tehneson Ehnes had one hit, one run scored and two RBI for the Bison.

The Lady Bears advance to the championship at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

(4) Belgrade 5, (1) Billings Senior

Panthers Arin Eaton went 2-for-3, scoring one run while driving in three RBI. Taylor Thomas was stellar on the mound for Belgrade, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up only one earned run. Arin Eaton pitched 1.2 innings to finish the game, giving up zero earned runs.

Kennedy Venner pitched a fine game for the Broncs. She pitched six innings, giving up only four hits, while striking out eight and giving up 5 earned runs.

Panthers advance to the championship to take on Billings West at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

