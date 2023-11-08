Dreams do come true: Anna Cockhill signs to play softball for Montana Grizzlies

HELENA — As of Tuesday, Anna Cockhill has become the newest member of the University of Montana softball team.

The 5-foot-4, 17-year-old Helena Capital senior shortstop signed with the Grizzlies Tuesday to play softball at the next level.

“I’m definitely looking forward to having fun with my friends and trying to compete for a starting spot,” Cockhill said.

Originally from the Capital City, Cockhill loves to compete with her team and considers softball the ultimate team sport because she can work hard to achieve her personal goals.

“Obviously it’s good for them as individuals, but it says a lot about our program, I think, and about their teammates," said Capital coach Mike Miller. "None of these girls can do it by themselves. They’re driven, they were always having a goal to play at the next level, and this is the rewards that they get.

“I am just glad she’s gotten to where she is. She’s done the hard work. She’s got a lot of offers, could have gone a lot of places. ... Her dream was always to be a Grizzly, so I am happy for her and they're lucky to have her."

The future Griz spoke on the success of her current team as well as the upcoming 2024 season and how she cannot achieve her goals without her team. Cockhill also plays basketball for the Bruins and excels in taekwondo.

“I definitely wanted to stay close to home, but not (that close) in Helena,” Cockhill said when asked why she chose UM over hometown Carroll College. “Coach Mel (Meuchel) and coach Alison (Mitchell) are awesome, I love them, they’re definitely a big part of why I chose Montana.”

However, she still has a season left to play high school ball under Miller, the renowned Helena Capital head coach.

“Coach Mike, he’s awesome," Cockhill said. "I love playing for him during high school. He’s great, really let’s me play my game."

As a freshmen at UM next year, Cockhill will be considering a career in veterinary medicine.