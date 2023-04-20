Columbia Falls softball star Sydney Mann to play at Division I Nicholls State

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls standout softball player Sydney Mann recently made her commitment to Nicholls State University official, to become the first ever softball player from her schooll to take her talents to the Division I level.

"I'm just excited because I still have so much to learn," said Mann with a smile. "And I'm excited to see my full potential as a player and see if I can reach that next level and just be one of the best."

When it comes to her move from northwest Montana to Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Mann credits a friend — and sending a lot of film — for making the it possible.

"A friend introduced me to the coach. And then we just sent in lots of film and had lots of meetings," said Mann. "It just felt kind of like a perfect fit and the team, when I went down and met them, they all just felt like family immediately, so it was super cool."



Mann’s head coach, Dave Kehr, knows that Nicholls State will be getting a true workhorse.



"She works super hard. I mean, she is just one more, one more, one more, one more, and there's never one more, there's always a bucket more or two buckets more," said Kehr. "If you tell her that you need to change something she's an hour after practice, trying to change it off the tee or wherever else, so there's no doubt her work ethic is really good."

After pitching and playing throughout the infield and outfield over the last four years, as well hitting over .500 last season, Kehr sees a bright future ahead for Mann.

"She's just a powerful kid that's fast and hard working. Good student to boot," said Kehr. "So a good support system for that school to get with their family. The school is getting the whole package."

Although excited about taking her game to the next level, Mann has her focus fixed on her final high school season and chasing a state title.

"We’re more like family this year, which is super cool," said Mann. "And I think we have all the potential in the world to make that happen as long as we keep working hard and trying to get something new every day out of practice."

Mann and the rest of the Wildcats will be chasing the schools first softball state championship before she takes the next step.

