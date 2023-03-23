Columbia Falls' Maddie Moultray off to Australia for international softball competition

COLUMBIA FALLS — Maddie Moultray is in her third year pitching for the Columbia Falls High School softball team, and is now preparing to head to Australia this summer to compete against other softball players from around the world.



"I’m not gonna get another opportunity like this," Moultray told MTN Sports.

After being invited to Australia while playing in Belgrade last summer Moultray jumped at the unique opportunity for the sport she's been in love with the her whole life.

"I love it, it’s different than all other sports, you just swing at a ball with a stick and you get to throw a ball around," said Moultray. "Other sports are just so strict and softball is just different every time."

Her coach, Dave Kehr, who has been coaching at Columbia Falls for 26 years, knows just how strong and impactful a player Moultray is.

"She’s added a lot to the program, her work ethic is good, she’s been practicing a ton in the offseason," said Kehr. "She’s going all over the place, playing some tournaments out of state, so she’s really done a great job for us."

Now with the chance to play with international players, Kehr knows Moultray has the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It’s the time to do it," said Kehr. "There have been other pitchers that go overseas and pitched and so this is the time in your life to do that, so go for it."

As for Moultray, she’ll be the only Montanan attending the event and couldn’t be more excited.

"What I’m most excited for is hearing how they talk, the different languages in softball and just how they play different," she said. "I watched Japan in the Olympics and they do little things differently and it’s just weird and different."

