Great Falls CMR softball hits 3 home runs in 7th to complete comeback crosstown win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Down by three in the top of the seventh inning, Great Falls CMR found some late power in the form of three home runs — resulting in four crossing home plate — by Ella Cron, Myli Adams and Hailey Marr to come from behind and stun Great Falls High 9-8 Tuesday night at the Multi-Sports Complex.

The game saw Great Falls go up by as many as five runs, as the Bison tried to move one step closer to clinching the No. 6 seed in the Eastern AA with a win.

CMR had other plans though, and now the two teams sit tied for that aforementioned sixth spot to try and make it in to the Class AA play-in round.

This was the second of two Electric City crosstown softball games this spring, with the Bison winning the first 7-5.

