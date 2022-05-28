Class AA softball: Billings Senior holds off crosstown rival Billings West for a state title

MISSOULA — For full scores and pairings from the 2022 State AA softball tournament, click here.

Billings Senior 4, Billings West 2

Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner and her fellow senior classmates had two second-place finishes and a canceled season due to COVID-19. Finally overcoming the last three painful years with a state championship win over their crosstown foe is exactly the way they wanted to end their high school careers.

A pair of sacrifice fly balls scored between the Broncs and the Golden Bears tied it at 1-1 between the third and fourth innings.

In the fifth, freshman Viennah Meyer for Senior scorched one for a solo homerun but West would respond with one of their own from Camden Susott.

In the bottom of the sixth, West strung together two runs to make it 4-2 where Venner and the defense held on to defeat West in their fourth match-up of the year.

“We thought our defense just did a great of stepping up when they needed too making plays for the team and for Kennedy,” head coach Lisa Shuland said. “She’s worked really hard to get them to where they are and they just really stepped up this weekend.”

Venner didn’t take an inning off all tournament starting and finishing each game only giving up five runs in the four games; a testament to not only Venner but the rest of the defense.

