Class AA divisional softball tournaments to start Tuesday

The Class AA divisional softball tournaments have been rescheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Both the Eastern AA and Western AA tournaments were originally scheduled to be played on Thursday and Friday, but administrators changed the dates to Tuesday and Wednesday due to poor weather in the forecast.

The Eastern AA tournament in Belgrade will start with four first-round games at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Great Falls High will play Bozeman Gallatin, Great Falls CMR will face Billings West, Belgrade will play Billings Skyview, and Bozeman High will meet Billings Senior. Two semifinal games and two loser-out games will be played at 1:30 p.m., and two 4 p.m. loser-out games will finish Tuesday's schedule. For the Eastern AA bracket, please click here.

After the 10 games on Tuesday, four teams will remain. If the weather is good enough, the consolation and championship games will be played at 10 a.m. Wednesday. If the weather isn't good enough for games to be played, the four teams remaining after Tuesday's games will advance to the Class AA state tournament.

The Western AA tournament, which will be played at Batch Fields in Helena, will follow a similar schedule: four first-round games at 11 a.m. Tuesday, two semifinal games and two loser-out games at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and two loser-out games at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The consolation and championship games are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In Tuesday's first-round games, Missoula Sentinel will play Missoula Big Sky, Kalispell Flathead will play Helena Capital, Helena High will face Butte, and Missoula Hellgate will meet Kalispell Glacier. For the Western AA bracket, please click here.

Updated scores and pairings from both Class AA divisional softball tournaments can be found here.