Cierra Cole hits for the cycle as Hamilton softball downs Butte Central

BUTTE — A Southwest A softball matchup that was threatened by a rainy forecast managed to proceed and Hamilton's Cierra Cole made the most of it.

The junior infielder belted a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to complete the cycle as the Broncs rolled to a 12-4 victory over Butte Central on Saturday afternoon at Stodden Park. Both teams were coming off wins over Corvallis.

Hamilton built a 4-0 lead by the third inning — with Cole batting in a pair of runners during that span — before the Maroons got on the board with an RBI double from Kathryn Lalicker. The Broncs then extended their lead to 8-1 in the sixth inning.

The Broncs travel to Frenchtown on Tuesday and the Maroons head to Dillon on Thursday before returning home to host the Laverne Combo Invitational Friday and Saturday.