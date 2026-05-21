BUTTE — For the first time in four years, Butte High's softball team will compete at the Class AA state tournament.

In a play-in game against Helena Capital on Thursday afternoon at Stodden Park, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs piled up three runs in the first inning and four more in the third en route to a 7-0 shutout over the No. 5 Bruins. A win by Capital would have forced a winner-take-all Game 2.

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Butte softball blanks Helena Capital, heads to state for first time since 2022

Butte's Kendallyn Schad opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run and then Gracie Jonart delivered a solo homer to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. In the third inning, Allie Becker blasted a three-run homer followed by an RBI single from Cliry Conway for the final score.

Butte freshman pitcher Brea Henderson pitched all seven innings in the shutout, recording 65 strikes, three hits and nine strikeouts.

Butte improved to 11-7 while Capital concludes its season at 7-14.

The Class AA state softball tournament is May 28-30 in Missoula.