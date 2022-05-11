Butte High's Kodie Hoagland on final lap of memorable 3-sport career

BUTTE — Butte High's Kodie Hoagland is weeks away from wrapping up a memorable high school career that's seen her excel as a three-sport athlete.

She's earned All-State honors every year as a golfer, this past season helped the Bulldogs' basketball team return to the state tournament, and has been a mainstay on Butte's softball team as a reliable shortstop.

But in the end, what she'll remember the most are the lasting memories that were forged in the simple moments.

"Bus rides and overnight trips, stuff like that," Hoagland said on Tuesday at Stodden Park, where Butte earned a pair of non-conference wins over Bozeman High and Bozeman Gallatin. Those victories moved the Bulldogs to 8-8 overall.

"Just things with your teammates," she continued. "The dugouts and stuff. Obviously, I'll remember playing and everything but a lot of the best memories are just being with your team."

Hoagland will conclude her time at Butte High with 11 varsity letters, four in golf, four in softball and three in basketball where she played JV as a freshman.

Her overall favorite sport is golf and she'll join Montana Tech's team in the fall where she'll get to reunite with former Butte teammates Emily Kelly and Kennedy Lean. She'll also get to play for the same program that her brother, Trey, was a member of where he helped the Oredigger men win the Frontier Tournament.

"My brother played for Tech, so I've been around the program for a few years," she said. "And then obviously just staying home I was really excited about."

Last fall, Hoagland had her best-ever performance at the state golf tournament, finishing as the Class AA runner up to Billings West's Bella Johnson.

She followed up that with a senior basketball season where she was Butte High's highest scorer as the Bulldogs advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

"It was definitely a nice change and obviously very fun to make it to state," she said. "It was exciting."

Hoagland is now in her final spring season and Butte's softball team looks primed to get back to state.

"I think we definitely have some stuff to work on but I think by state we'll be as good as we can get," she said. "So I'm excited to see what happens when we get to that point."

Looking back, she said things have at once gone by both slowly and briskly.

"I think in the moment it feels kind of slow but looking back at it like it's flown by," she said. "It's hard to believe that I'm already going to be done."

