BUTTE — The Butte High softball team bounced back from a pair of losses last week and did it in convincing fashion.

The Bulldogs swept through winless Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday afternoon at Stodden Park in a Western AA doubleheader, with both games ending in run-rule victories for the Bulldogs.

Butte took the first game 19-0 and the second game 20-3, with the Bulldogs building a 20-2 lead by the third inning of Game 2.

The victory came a week after Butte was swept by Missoula Sentinel.