Bozeman High girls flag football team looking forward to inaugural season

BOZEMAN — High school football season is just around the corner, and beginning this year in Bozeman it's not just the boys teams getting ready to go.

It's the first season in which girls flag football will be played, as well.

Watch the video here:

Bozeman High School girls flag football team looking forward to inaugural season

Evin Groves was recently named head coach for the Bozeman Hawks' first season.

"My daughter came up to me weeks ago and (said) 'Dad, we don't have a coach yet. I'm really interested in playing flag football (and) you coached all my brothers (so) it's my turn,'" said Groves, a former Montana State running back. "And I said absolutely babe, let's do this.'"

Groves' daughter, Mya, will be a junior in the fall.

"I was super excited because it was another sport (to play)," Mya Groves said. "And flag football in general is just really popular and such a fun sport to be a part of, and the team and the community is super fun."

Mya Groves has seen the sport grow over time.

"I've seen a lot online," she said. "I'm really excited that it hit Montana and that we actually have a program here. I'm super excited for what's next to come."

Vivienne Culver, who'll be a senior at Bozeman High, has experience in another sport on a field in rugby.

Thursday's practice was her first time playing flag football.

"This (was) my first practice so I'm (still) kind of getting the feel for it," Culver said. "But I would say so far the technicality of it is very similar. The way that we run plays and make calls on the field as we go is what I've seen through my four years of playing club rugby."

Culver said the relationship building aspect feels the same as well with the play players rely on one another on the field.

Another player who is new to the sport is Sophia May, another incoming senior.

Despite coming in with little experience, May is entering this season with a positive mindset.

"Just put it all out there, even if you don't know what you're doing," May said. "You can learn to make mistakes, and it's OK. It's fun to make mistakes."

Even in the short amount of time he's been coaching this group, Evin Groves said his team has fast learners.

"They're picking up all the different schemes I'm throwing at them, (and) I'm throwing tons at them," he said. "It's their first year, (for) a lot of these girls it's their first time throwing a football. They're doing great and I'm excited to continue to help them grow."

And while some players are new to flag football, others are entering this year with experience to share with their teammates.

Rising sophomore Charlene Henry has been playing since she was in fourth grade on a YMCA team.

"(The sport has) been evolving a lot," Henry said. "(Growing up) every now and then you'd see a couple of girls, like maybe one other girl on the other team. Otherwise it was just mostly boys. So growing up playing this sport all the way up until high school, it's just really cool to see that other girls are interested in playing it."

The objective for the Hawks is to build something this season that will continue to grow.

"The goal is just to create a team, create a fun environment (and) just to play and to compete as a team," Mya Groves said.

"Join flag football — it's not too late," Culver said. "And for all the girls (in) the next years to come, I definitely think it's something that's going to be growing, so I'm excited to see it."

"This is more than just building a team," Evin Groves said. "We're building a legacy."

The Hawks will resume flag football practices on Aug. 14.

