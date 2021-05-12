Bozeman Hawks softball defeats Gallatin Raptors for first win of the season

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Hawks took on their new rival the Bozeman-Gallatin High Raptors in softball on Tuesday afternoon. The Raptors won the first-ever matchup 8-4 back on April 20.

The Hawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and went on to win 10-5.

Junior Josie Laufenberg led Bozeman at the dish, accruing three hits in four at bats while driving in three. Sophomore Tanli Croy had one hit and two runs batted in.

Sophomore Anna Toth was stellar on the mound for the Hawks, pitching a complete game and only giving up two earned runs. She finished with six strikeouts.

With the win over the Raptors, the Hawks won their first game of the season. The Raptors are now 2-11.