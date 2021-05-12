Watch
High School SportsHigh School Softball

Actions

Bozeman Hawks softball defeats Gallatin Raptors for first win of the season

items.[0].videoTitle
Bozeman Hawks softball defeats Gallatin Raptors for first win of the season
Posted at 7:33 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 21:33:09-04

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Hawks took on their new rival the Bozeman-Gallatin High Raptors in softball on Tuesday afternoon. The Raptors won the first-ever matchup 8-4 back on April 20.

The Hawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and went on to win 10-5.

Junior Josie Laufenberg led Bozeman at the dish, accruing three hits in four at bats while driving in three. Sophomore Tanli Croy had one hit and two runs batted in.

Sophomore Anna Toth was stellar on the mound for the Hawks, pitching a complete game and only giving up two earned runs. She finished with six strikeouts.

With the win over the Raptors, the Hawks won their first game of the season. The Raptors are now 2-11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app