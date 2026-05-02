Billings West sweeps in Great Falls; Belgrade explodes for 17 1st-inning runs

GREAT FALLS — Four meaningful Eastern AA softball games hit the Great Falls Multi Sports Complex on Saturday, as Billings West and Belgrade paid a visit to the Electric City to square off with CMR and Great Falls High.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Billings West softball goes 2-0 on day against CMR, Great Falls; Belgrade plates 17 in 1st against Great Falls

Billings West 5, CMR 2

The last time these two teams faced off, West's Tatum Bush fanned 16 batters in a complete game shutout. She started Saturday off in similar fashion, striking out the first five faced.

After two innings, a run had not been scored yet. Then in the top of the third, the Bears put up three, including RBIs by Georgia Egge and Madelyn Murphy.

With the score 4-1 in favor of the visitors in the fifth, Bush showed off her offensive firepower, sending a no-doubt home run to straightaway center field. Bush finished with two RBI in the win and again pitched a complete game.

Belgrade 23, Great Falls 2

Seventeen runs scored in a single inning. That's how Belgrade opened up Saturday's win over Great Falls, as the Panthers kept driving in run after run after run in the first.

This one ended quickly, as after the Panthers would plate six more, they took care of the Bison in just three innings.

In the flipped matchups, CMR and Belgrade entered the seventh all notched at four. The Panthers would score three, but the Rustlers put their rally caps on. CMR tied the game and then got the win 8-7 shortly after on a sacrifice fly. CMR and Belgrade each went 1-1 on the day.

Billings West got up early and never looked back against Great Falls, as the Bears kept slowly adding on runs to eventually get a 12-2 victory.