Billings Skyview softball handles Gallatin with 18-9 Class AA victory

BOZEMAN — For the 2026 season, Gallatin has brought along players from Bozeman High to form a crosstown softball co-op. On Tuesday, Billings Skyview had too much for the Raptors in an 18-9 Class AA victory.

Watch the highlights here:

Gallatin fastpitch has three homers in 18-9 loss to Skyview

The Falcons began the game with five runs in the top of the first, including a home run by Taylor Gallardo.

The Raptors quickly answered with five runs of their own, including a grand slam by Dawson Community College softball commit Taylor Westphal. But the Falcons eventually pulled away.

Evelyn Huczeck finished the game with two home runs for Gallatin.

Despite the loss, the Raptors have positive takeaways to bring into Saturday's road matchup against Missoula Sentinel.