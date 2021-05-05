Billings Senior Broncs softball beats Belgrade to extend winning streak to 13

BELGRADE — At one point early on in the season, the Billings Senior Broncs softball team was 1-2 after getting swept by Missoula Sentinel. Well, they've responded with a 12-game win streak heading in their game against Belgrade. The Panthers came into the game winning six games in a row and were looking for revenge after losing to the Broncs 4-2 in early April.

The Broncs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the second inning and defeated the Panthers 11-2.

Hollis Baker got things rolling for Senior. The lefty junior crushed an opposite field home run to drive in three runs and give the Broncs a 3-0 in the first inning. Baker finished the day with four RBI's.

Broncs ace Kennedy Venner was magnificent on the mound, finishing with a complete game while only giving up two earned runs and striking out a whopping 15 batters. Venner had one hit and two RBI's at the plate.

Arin Eaton had one hit for the Panthers, driving in both of their runs in the the bottom of the third inning.

Billings Senior is now 14-2 on the season and Belgrade falls to 11-3.