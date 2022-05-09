Billings Central stays perfect with softball win over Laurel

LAUREL - Billings Central used a two-out rally in the sixth inning Saturday to keep a perfect season alive and spoil Senior Day for Laurel on the way to a 10-7 win.

Tied 6-6 in the sixth inning, Ally Kowalczyk doubled on a 0-2 count for the lead. The Rams tallied 12 hits led by Brynn Bohrer, Gigi Hastings, and Kowalczyk who each delivered multiple hit performances.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Laurel's Taylor Feller and Charley McLean drove in runs for a 3-1 lead, but the Locomotives were held to just five hits on the day, two of those from Josie Benson.

Central pitcher Peyton Whitehead, Q2's Athlete of the Week, went the distance allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out five.

Ella Crookston took the loss for Laurel throwing five and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs with five strikeouts.

The Rams host Livingston at Ben Steele Middle School Tuesday at 4 p.m. Laurel's next action is Friday and Saturday at the Laverne Combo in Butte.