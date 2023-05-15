Watch Now
Belle Surginer makes history as East Helena's first softball signee

Posted at 2:47 PM, May 15, 2023
EAST HELENA — East Helena High School held a ceremony last Friday as Belle Surginer officially signed her letter of intent to play softball at the University of Providence — which is a dream come true for the entire family.

“(I feel) really good, yeah, it’s been my dream to play collegiate softball for a long time,” said Surginer, who became the very first athlete from East Helena High School to sign to play softball after graduation.

Vigilantes coach — and Belle's mom — Megan Surginer has coached Belle since she was in elementary school and this early Mother’s Day present was quite the surprise.

“She’s truly my hero, and I am just so thankful for her, I really hope I can make her proud when I go to college,” Belle Surginer said of her mom.

Belle Surginer currently has a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts. During her sophomore season, Surginer hit the first home run for the Vigilantes, but she wasn't done. Surginer also pitched in a game versus Butte Central where she had 18 strikeouts and a perfect game. Surginer ended that inaugural softball season for the Vigilantes with a .681 batting average plus an .890 slugging percentage.

As a Junior, she ended the year with a .465 average and an .891 slugging percentage with five home runs, not to mention 128 strikeouts in the circle.
 
Surginer already has double-digit home runs and holds the team's homer and stolen base records.

