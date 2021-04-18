Belgrade softball spoils Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin High home openers

BOZEMAN — In the newest AA rivalries, the Belgrade Panthers softball team faced off against both Bozeman Gallatin and Bozeman High School in their home openers. Neither game was close, as the Panthers showed Montana who owns the Gallatin Valley in their first season at the AA level by 10-running both Bozeman schools in five innings.

Panthers crusied to a 23-3 victory over Bozeman in their first game of the day.

Taylor Thomas had a big day for Belgrade, finishing with three hits, including a home run, three runs and four runs batted in. Shaylis Osler had three runs batted in on the day for the Panthers as well.

In game two, it was the same story. Belgrade jumped out to an early lead over the Raptors and never looked back, winning 22-0.

Belgrade senior third baseman Maddie Tomasetti finished the day with two hits, two runs and four runs batted in.

Pitcher Arin Eaton was dominant and almost threw a perfect game. She pitched five innings, only giving up one hit.

With the sweep over the Bozeman schools, Belgrade is now 5-1 to start the season.

