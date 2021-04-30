Watch
Belgrade Panthers softball uses fast start to defeat Gallatin Raptors

Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 29, 2021
BELGRADE — The Belgrade Panthers softball team has looked impressive in the first season as a AA team, jumping out to a 8-2 record going into their Thursday game against the Gallatin Raptors.

In the bottom of the first inning Belgrade jumped out to an 11-0 lead and made quick work of the Raptors, winning 18-3 in five innings.

Panthers' senior shortstop Kenna Thomas crushed a three-run home run to make the game 8-0 in the first inning. She finished the game with one hit, five RBI's and two runs.

Shaylis Olser hit two home runs on the day for Belgrade, she had five RBI's on the day as well.

The Belgrade Panthers are now 9-2 on the season.

