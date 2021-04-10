Belgrade Panthers softball sweeps Butte

BELGRADE — Belgrade softball made the jump to the Class AA level this year, and the Panthers annihilated non-conference opponent Butte in their first games against another AA team. Belgrade notched 14-3 and 12-0 wins in a doubleheader sweep of the Bulldogs to move to 3-0 on the season.

In Game One, the Panthers were up 2-0 in the first and a sac fly moved senior third baseman Maddie Tomasetti over to third and then when no one was paying attention she ran home to give Belgrade a 3-0 lead.

In the second inning, Panthers senior Kenna Thomas said sayonara to a ball, hitting it over the center-field fence for a two-run homer. That put Belgrade up 6-1.

In the same inning moments later, Elizabeth Ybarra crushed an RBI double down the left-field line, and the Panthers cruised from there for the 14-3 win in the first game.

Game Two was no different.

Up by nine in the fifth inning, Thomas hit a three-run homer to give the Panthers a win by the 10-run rule, 12-0.