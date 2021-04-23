Belgrade Panthers bounce back from heartbreaker to defeat Billings Skyview

BELGRADE — The Belgrade softball team lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday, as Billings West defeated the Panthers on a walk-off home run. The Panthers bounced back with a win over Billings Skyview on Thursday evening, defeating the Falcons 8-4.

Belgrade jumped out in the bottom of the first inning to a 3-0 lead and never looked back on Thursday.

The Panthers were led by seniors Kenna Thomas and Maddie Tomasetti at the plate. Thomas finished with two hits, two RBI and one run. Tomasetti had one hit, two RBI and three runs.

Arin Eaton continues to be dominant on the mound. Last Saturday she pitched a no-hitter against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors. On Thursday, the hurler had a complete game for Belgrade, only giving up five hits and four earned runs.

The Panthers are now 6-2 on the season and take on Great Falls High on Saturday.