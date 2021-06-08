2021 Class A softball all-conference, all-state selections

The 2021 Class A softball season concluded with Polson capturing its eighth state championship, a Class A record.

Below are the all-conference and all-state selections.

NORTHWEST A

All-conference

First team

Katelyn Druyvestein*^, jr., Polson; Lexy Orien*, sr., Polson; Alyssa Blankenship*, sr., Columbia Falls; Macao Jackson*, sr., Ronan; Josie Caye*, sr., Polson; Aspen Dawson*, so., Columbia Falls; Mckenna Hanson*, fr., Polson; Taylor Munro*, jr., Libby; Syd Mann, so., Columbia Falls; Kobbey Smith, sr., Polson.

Second team

Destinee Crawford, so., Libby; Abbie Darsow, jr., Libby; Bethany Thomas, sr., Libby; Haylee Lawrence, jr., Columbia Falls; Gianna Vickers, sr., Browning; SaVanna Carpentier, sr., Polson; Kira Sherman, jr., Ronan; Mossy Kauley, sr., Polson; McKenna Rensel, sr., Columbia Falls.

Honorable mention

Anna Vert, jr., Polson; Kayley Svendsbye, sr., Libby; Jossalyn White, fr., Libby; Turquoise Pierre, jr., Polson; Ashlee Welker, jr., Ronan.

Coach of the year: Jami Hanson, Polson

*indicates all-state selection

^indicates MVP

SOUTHWEST A

All-conference

First team

Cassidy Bagnell*, jr., Frenchtown; Sadie Smith*, jr., Frenchtown; Sami Knapp*, sr., Corvallis; Brooke Badovinac*, so., Butte Central; Shelby Miotke*, sr., Frenchtown; Macee Greenwood*, jr., Corvallis; Maddie Sims*, sr., Stevensville; Maci Reopelle*, sr., Butte Central; Gabby Krueger, jr., Corvallis; Magdalena Ringer, sr., Hamilton.

Second team

Jessie Newman, sr., Stevensville; Juna Ashby, jr., Frenchtown; Kaitlin McCartney, so., Corvallis; Maddy Eggers, sr., Frenchtown; Maddi Kump, sr., Butte Central; Chloe Long, jr., Frenchtown; Katelyn Behner, sr., Corvallis. Makiya Dubois, sr., Dillon; Mia Keeley, so., Butte Central.

Honorable mention

Toni Beatty, jr., Frenchtown; Sofee Thatcher, jr., Butte Central; Alivia McCormick, so., Stevensville; Cierra Cole, fr., Hamilton; Emma Cashell, fr., Corvallis; Emily Brevig, fr., Dillon.

*indicates all-state selection

NORTHEAST A

All-conference

First team

Jessica Morgan*, sr., Lewistown; Lexi Haney*, sr., Havre; Molly Eaton*, jr., Glendive; Madison Affolder*, sr., Lewistown; Avery Carlson*, so., Havre; Brynn Notbohm*, fr., Miles City; Quinn McDonald*, sr., Havre; Samantha Lovenguth*, sr., Havre; Ryleigh Simonsen, sr., Miles City; Taylan Hansen, jr., Sidney.

Second team

Ailey Skerrit, fr., Glendive; Sophia Schock, so., Glendive; Hailey Welsh, sr., Lewistown; Hadley Garsjo, sr., Sidney; Chelsea Jensen, sr., Lewistown; Jocelyn Staples, sr., Havre; Anna Marie Hagemeister, sr., Miles City; Lexi Metz, sr., Sidney; Anna Gremaux, so., Lewistown.

Honorable mention

Taylor Gallo, fr., Miles City; Eliazar Southard, fr., Lewistown; Izzi Haney, so., Havre; Riley Anderson, sr., Lewistown; Sophie Peters, so., Sidney.

*indicates all-state selection

SOUTHEAST A

All-conference

First team

Mia Andersen*, so., Laurel; Ella Crookston*, jr., Laurel; Taylor Feller*, jr., Laurel; Skylar Higgs*, sr., Livingston; Ellie Koerber*, sr., Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens*, fr., Hardin; Lexie Stahlman*, jr., Laurel; Marissa Taylor*, jr. Livingston; Cora Styles, so., Laurel; Macy Uffelman, fr., Hardin.

Second team

Josie Benson, fr., Laurel; Bailey Chapman, sr., Laurel; Merasia Fisher, so., Hardin; Winter Johnson, jr., Billings Central; Ava Malone, so., Livingston; Mikayala Moorman, sr., Laurel; Shannon Nelson, jr., Livingston; Peyton Whitehead, jr., Billings Central; Taylor Young, jr., Livingston

Honorable mention

Shelbi Block, jr., Laurel; Emily Jesson, fr., Livingston; Carmen Pallone, fr., Hardin

*indicates all-state selection

