Western C girls: West Yellowstone tops Shields Valley, advances to state for first time since 1999

BUTTE — For the first time since long before any of its players were born, the West Yellowstone girls basketball team is headed for the state tournament.

Sophomore Ari Spence scored a game-high 21 points as the Wolverines pulled past Shields Valley 44-30 in the Western C title game on Saturday evening at the Butte Civic Center as the Wolverines punched a ticket to state for the first time since 1999.

The Rebels, who will now play Manhattan Christian in a challenge game on Monday, had won the previous three meetings against West Yellowstone this season.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of tears," said Wolverines head coach Nubia Allen. "I'm so proud of these girls. They deserve to be at state."

Shields Valley led 13-12 after the first quarter before West Yellowstone drained a pair of 3s in the final 30 seconds of the half to take a 24-18 lead into the break.

The Wolverines pulled away from there to lock up the automatic state berth while ending a 26-year drought.

"Trust. The trust that we have in practice," said Spence of what went into this run to state. "We have R.P.E. — relentless positive energy all practices, all games. That's what we go by and that's our team."

Natalie Mondragon added 13 points and hauled in 9 rebounds for West Yellowstone. Shields Valley was led by 9 points from Kassidie Rock and 8 from Nicki Swandal.

