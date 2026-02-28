Western C girls: West Yellowstone, Drummond to collide for divisional title

BUTTE — It'll be a battle between the reigning divisional champion and a team that hasn't lost a game all season in the Western C title game.

The West Yellowstone girls — the reigning divisional champ — will take on an unbeaten Drummond team for the Western C crown and an automatic berth to the state tournament.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Both teams rolled in their semifinals on Friday at the Maroon Activities Center with the Trojans topping Shields Valley 39-22 and the Wolverines cruising past Charlo 54-23.

The Western C girls semifinal is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

