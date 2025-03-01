Western C girls: West Yellowstone and Shields Valley advance to title game

BUTTE — The Western C girls championship has been finalized.

Shields Valley, the District 12C champion, and rival West Yellowstone earned divisional semifinal wins on Friday evening at the Butte Civic Center to advance to the title game.

Shields Valley 58, White Sulphur Springs 56, OT

In the first semifinal, Shields Valley pulled past White Sulphur Springs in overtime 58-56 after the Hornets got a tying 3-pointer from Julianna Feddes with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation to force OT.

The Rebels were led by 25 points from Gaige Taylor and 11 from Nicki Swandal. The Hornets got a game-high 27 points from Natalie Fisher and 16 from Feddes.

West Yellowstone 37, Drummond 30

In the second semifinal, West Yellowstone slipped past Drummond 37-30. The Wolverines led 8-5 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime.

Brookelyn Hales led the Wolverines with 13 points and Ari Spence added 11. The Trojans were paced by a game-high 16 points from Kimber Parsons.

The Rebels have earned three wins in three tries over the Wolverines this season by a combined 12 points.

The Western C girls championship is scheduled to tip off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

