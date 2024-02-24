Western C girls: Twin Bridges, White Sulphur Springs win semifinal games to clinch championship berths

FRENCHTOWN — Twin Bridges and White Sulphur Springs will meet for the Western C divisional championship after both teams won semifinal games Friday at Frenchtown High School.

Twin Bridges cruised past Charlo 68-22, and White Sulphur Springs held off West Yellowstone 44-41.

Twin Bridges 68, Charlo 22

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Players from the Twin Bridges girls basketball team react after winning a semifinal game at the Western C divisional tournament at Frenchtown on Feb. 23, 2024.

The Twin Bridges defense again came up big Friday, shutting down Charlo in a 68-22 semifinal win at the Western C divisional tournament.

A day after handling Lincoln 64-19, the Falcons jumped out to a 26-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 39-16 at halftime. They limited Charlo to just six points after the break.

Allie Dale had another big game for Twin Bridges, pouring in a game-high 29 points — 14 of those coming in the first quarter. Emma Konen added 13 for the Falcons, who will play White Sulphur Springs in the championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brielle Zemple led Charlo with nine points. The Vikings fall to loser-out play and will meet Seeley-Swan at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

White Sulphur Springs 44, West Yellowstone 41

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports White Sulphur Springs girls basketball players react after winning a semifinal game at the Western C divisional tournament in Frenchtown on Feb. 23, 2024.

White Sulphur Springs built a double-digit lead and then held off a West Yellowstone rally for a 44-41 win in a semifinal game at the Western C divisional tournament.

The Hornets led 38-23 after three quarters, but West Yellowstone outscored them 18-6 over the final eight minutes to make the finish interesting. White Sulphur Springs had just enough to hold on and advance to the championship game, where it will play Twin Bridges at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Natalie Fisher scored 18 points to lead WSS, which also got nine points each from Jules Feddes and Beretta Stader. Kendra Manger added eight.

Ari Spence (17 points) and Grace Dawkins (12) led West Yellowstone. The Wolverines will play Philipsburg i a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Philipsburg 43, Lincoln 34

Seeley-Swan 65, Hot Springs 38

