Western C girls: Twin Bridges handles White Sulphur Springs to win third straight title

FRENCHTOWN — For the third consecutive year, Twin Bridges is the Western C girls basketball divisional champion.

Allie Dale scored 30 points as the District 12C-champion Falcons pulled away from conference rival White Sulphur Springs 59-34 in the divisional championship Saturday at Frenchtown High School.

As was the case in Twin Bridges' first two games of the divisional tournament, Dale got off to a quick start Saturday. She scored 13 first-quarter points as Twin Bridges built a 16-10 lead. The Falcons extended the advantage to 27-17 at halftime but blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring White Sulphur Springs 20-10 with Dale scoring seven points.

Kyle Pancost added 10 points and Emma Konen chipped in eight for the Falcons, who haven't lost since an early December game against Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. The Falcons also lost to the Mavericks in the Class C state championship game last season.

Twin Bridges will again be the West's No. 1 seed for the state tournament, which is March 6-9 at Great Falls.

White Sulphur Springs will be the division's second seed at state. Saturday, the Hornets got 13 points from Kendra Manger and 11 from Natalie Fisher.

In the third-place game earlier in the day, West Yellowstone defeated Seeley-Swan 45-35.

Ari Spence scored 16 points and Grace Dawkins had 11 for the Wolverines, who earned the third-place trophy. They're unable to challenge White Sulphur Springs because the Hornets defeated West Yellowstone in a semifinal game Friday. District 12C teams (Twin Bridges, White Sulphur Springs and West Yellowstone) went 6-0 against District 13C and 14C teams during the divisional tournament.

Lillian Boyde led Seeley-Swan with 13 points.

Saturday loser-out scores

West Yellowstone 50, Philipsburg 44

Seeley-Swan 52, Charlo 45