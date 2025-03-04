Western C girls: Manhattan Christian wins challenge game in OT for trip to state

LIVINGSTON — A huge third quarter helped propel the Manhattan Christian girls to a 54-52 victory over Shields Valley in a Western C divisional challenge game and a ticket to the state tournament.

Trailing by 13 points at halftime, the Eagles outscored Shields Valley 27-9 in the third quarter to go in front by four points entering the fourth. The game was tied after regulation, but a late basketball by Manhattan Christian's Bella Triemstra gave the Eagles the lead for good.

Triemstra, whose two free throws at the end of regulation forced OT, finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds to pace Manhattan Christian. Teammate Emily Straatman also had a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Sam Veltkamp added 13 points.

Shields Valley was led by Gaige Taylor's 17 points.

Manhattan Christian now advances to the Class C state tournament, which begins March 12 at the Civic Center in Butte.

