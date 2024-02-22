Western C girls: Charlo edges Philipsburg, Twin Bridges cruises past Lincoln

FRENCHTOWN — Charlo and Twin Bridges will meet in the semifinal round of the Western C girls basketball divisional tournament after both teams earned first-round wins Thursday at Frenchtown High School. Charlo eked out a 56-52 win over Philipsburg, while Twin Bridges rolled to a 64-19 win over Lincoln.

Charlo 56, Philipsburg 52

Charlo and Philipsburg played a close, entertaining game to tip off the Western C tournament, but Charlo ultimately pulled away late for the 56-52 win. The Vikings will next play Twin Bridges at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

The Vikings and Prospectors were locked in a close game for the duration Thursday, with the teams tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter and 24-24 at halftime. Charlo took a small advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Philipsburg 20-16 in the frame. That four-point margin proved to be the difference, as the teams again played even in the fourth quarter.

Sheadon Kain sparked the Vikings in the second half. After scoring just two first-half points, she scored 13 points in the third quarter on her way to finishing with a game-high 19. Seeley McDonald added 14 points for Charlo, and Brielle Zemple had 12.

Ramsey Smith and Montannah Piar each scored 16 points to lead Philipsburg, which will play Lincoln at 9:30 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game.

Twin Bridges 64, Lincoln 19

Twin Bridges made quick work of its first-round game against Lincoln in the Western C divisional tournament, jumping out to a 24-3 lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 64-19 win.

Turning pressure defense into quick offense, the Falcons built the early lead and never looked back. Allie Dale scored eight first-quarter points on her way to a game-high 17. Kyle Pancost and Emma Konen each added 12 points for Twin Bridges. Eight different Falcons scored in the game.

For Lincoln, Krymzen Dempster scored six points and Remi Deitz and Hailey Smith each had five. The Lynx will play Philipsburg in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Twin Bridges, who won the District 12C championship last week, will meet Charlo in a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Friday.