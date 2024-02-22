Western B girls: St. Ignatius, Anaconda advance to semifinals with lopsided wins

PABLO — St. Ignatius and Anaconda each played into the semifinal round of the Western B girls basketball divisional tournament with first-round wins Thursday at Salish Kootenai College. St. Ignatius started the day with a 53-12 victory over Deer Lodge, and Anaconda pulled away from Eureka for a 69-43 win.

St. Ignatius 53, Deer Lodge 12

Cora Matt helped lead a deep St. Ignatius effort in the Bulldogs' 53-12 win over Deer Lodge at the Western B divisional tournament.

Matt scored a game-high 17 points, as 10 Bulldogs found their way into the scorebook. But it was St. Ignatius' defensive effort that keyed the victory. Deer Lodge made only three field goals the entire game. St. Ignatius led 10-2 after the first quarter, 27-7 at halftime and 40-10 after three quarters.

With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the semifinal round, where they will play Anaconda at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Deer Lodge will play Eureka in a loser-out game at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Anaconda 69, Eureka 43

Anaconda scored 23 points in the third quarter to blow open a five-point game and pull away for a 69-43 win over Eureka at the Western B divisional tournament.

The Copperheads outscored Eureka 23-9 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth to secure their place in the semifinal round. They'll play St. Ignatius at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Three players keyed the win for Anaconda — Meela Mitchell with 25 points, Makena Patrick with 19 and Maniyah Lunceford with 18 — while Dylan Sharp carried the scoring load for Eureka with 16 points.

Eureka falls into loser-out play and will meet Deer Lodge at 11:30 a.m. Friday.