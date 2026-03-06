Western B girls: St. Igatius, Florence dominate their way to semifinal round

PABLO — The first contests of the Western B girls divisional basketball tournament were less competition and more of a warmup for both St. Ignatius and Florence.

St. Ignatius 67, Darby 11

The St. Ignatius Bulldogs had their way with Darby early, holding the Tigers scoreless for nearly the full first half on the way to a 67-11 victory.

Kieran Incashola got things started for the Bulldogs and finished with 10 points.

Bulldogs senior Cora Matt led the way for her squad with 19 points, which was enough for her to eclipse the 1,000 career points mark in what was a dominating win.

Florence 61, Plains 17

In another blowout effort, Florence carved out an easy path to the semifinal round, cruising through Plains 61-17.

Kendall Meinhold was on top for the Falcons, leading the scoring effort with 18 points.

Florence will play St. Ignatius in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

