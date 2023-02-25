Western B girls: Missoula Loyola, Bigfork to meet in title game

ANACONDA — The Western B girls championship games are set.

After semifinal wins, Missoula Loyla and Bigfork will meet at the Snake Pit on Saturday to determine which team gets an automatic berth and top seed at the state tournament.

In the first semifinal The Breakers used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Thompson Falls 59-45. Gio Horner led Loyola with a game-high 19 points while Sammy McHugh and Charlotte Cummings each added 11.

In the second semfinal, unbeaten Bigfork continued its tear through the Class B ranks, thumping St. Ignatius 69-25 to storm into the championship game.

Freshman Paeten Gunlock poured in a game-leading 26 points and her sophomore sister Braeden added 14 as the Valkyries built a 20-point lead over the Bulldogs early in the second quarter.

The Western B girls championship tips off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.