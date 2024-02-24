Western B girls: Anaconda, Missoula Loyola clinch state tournament berths with semifinal wins

PABLO — Anaconda and Missoula Loyola punched their tickets to the Class B girls basketball state tournament Friday. The Copperheads defeated St. Ignatius 60-49 in a semifinal game at the Western B divisional tournament at Salish Kootenai College, while the Breakers topped Florence 64-31 in the other semifinal.

Anaconda 60, St. Ignatius 49

Meela Mitchell poured in 25 points and Makena Patrick added 18 as Anaconda punched its ticket to the Western B divisional championship game with a 60-49 win over St. Ignatius on Friday.

The Copperheads wasted little time building a double-digit lead, taking an 18-8 lead into the second quarter. They led 32-14 at halftime and coasted from there. In addition to Mitchell and Patrick, Maniyah Lunceford also finished in double figures for Anaconda with 12 points.

St. Ignatius got 13 points from Kason Page and 10 from Cora Matt in the loss. The Bulldogs will play Thompson Falls in a loser-out game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Anaconda will meet Missoula Loyola for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Missoula Loyola 64, Florence 31

Sammy McHugh scored 18 points and Spencer Laird had 13 as Missoula Loyola ran past Florence 64-31 in a semifinal game Friday at the Western B divisional tournament.

McHugh scored 10 of her points in the first quarter, helping the Breakers out to a quick 27-10 lead. Gio Horner added nine points for Loyola, while Cailtin Harrington chipped in eight, Ora Lindauer seven, Drew Lamb six and Charlotte Ward three. Loyola will play Anaconda for the Western B championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Florence was led by Kenzy Pickering's eight points.

The Falcons will play Eureka at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.

Friday loser-out scores

Eureka 58, Deer Lodge 52

Thompson Falls 53, Plains 34