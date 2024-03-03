Western AA girls: Missoula Hellgate pulls past crosstown foe Missoula Big Sky for title

BUTTE — A big fourth quarter allowed Missoula Hellgate to knock off crosstown foe Missoula Big Sky on Saturday to claim the Western AA girls divisional title.

Hellgate fell behind by seven points in the third quarter but outscored the Eagles 18-10 in the fourth quarter to complete a come-from-behind win in the championship game at the Civic Center.

Seven players reached the scoring column for the Knights. Elly Reed led the way with 12, while Carmen Anderson added nine and Gianna Passuccio scored eight.

Chloe Larsen finished with seven points and nine rebounds for the Knights, who head to state next week as the West's top seed. Alix Mund also had seven points.

Kaydynce Couture finished with a game-high 17 points for Big Sky, which will be the division's No. 2 seed at state. Audrey Hale had 12 points and six rebounds before fouling out.

Joining Hellgate and Big Sky at state next week will be Missoula Sentinel and Kalispell Glacier, which won loser-out games Saturday. Based on head-to-head record, Sentinel is the No. 3 seed and Glacier is No. 4. Class AA does not contest third/fourth-place games at divisionals.

Saturday loser-out scores

Kalispell Glacier 46, Helena Capital 40

Missoula Sentinel 54, Helena 36

