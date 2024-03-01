Western AA girls: Missoula Big Sky, Helena Capital march on to semis

BUTTE — Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital were the first teams to move on Thursday at the Western AA girls divisional basketball tournament at the Civic Center.

Big Sky beat Kalispell Flathead 52-42 while Capital ran past Missoula Sentinel 56-33 to secure spots in Friday's semifinal round.

Missoula Big Sky 52, Kalispell Flathead 42

Kaydynce Couture had a big game with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Big Sky over Flathead 52-42 in the first round.

Sadie McGuinn added 11 points and five rebounds for the Eagles, while Audrey Hale had nine points and five boards.

Flathead was led by Kennedy Moore, who also filled the stat sheed with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Sami Dalager also had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bravettes, who fell into loser-out action.

Helena Capital 56, Missoula Sentinel 33

Capital got 20 points from Taylor Sayers and 10 more from Riley Chandler in a 56-33 win over Sentinel to advance to the semifinals.

The Bruins shot 47% from the floor and hit seven 3-pointers. Sentinel made just 26% from the field and hit four 3s.

Emily McElmurry led the Spartans with 11 points and four rebounds. Sentinel will look to stay alive in loser-out action.