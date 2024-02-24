Western A girls: Frenchtown pulls away from Browning for title-game berth

BUTTE — Mason Quinn and Madi Kaufman continue to lead Frenchtown's postseason push.

Kaufman had 23 points and Quinn added 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Broncs outpaced Browning 57-44 in the semifinals of the Western A girls divisional basketball tournament Friday at the Civic Center.

A night earlier in the first round, the Kaufman/Quinn duo combined for 41 points in a rout of Ronan. Saturday's win not only sends the Broncs to Saturday's title game but also gives them a berth to the state tournament.

Kaufman hit four 3-pointers while Quinn shot 10 for 12 from the foul line. Sadie Smith added 10 points and six rebounds.

Browning will play in loser-out action Saturday. The Indians were led by Jerel White Grass, who scored 13 points. Kalcie Connelly added nine points and seven rebounds for Browning.

Friday loser-out scores

Ronan 51, Hamilton 36

Columbia Falls 61, Corvallis 29