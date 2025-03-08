Western A girls: Dillon to face Frenchtown in championship meeting

WHITEFISH — Dillon and Frenchtown will meet in the championship round of the Western A girls basketball divisional tournament after both won semifinal games Friday.

Dillon 57, Bigfork 49

Dillon snapped Bigfork’s 16-game winning streak with a battle in the semifinal round.

In the first half, it looked like Bigfork would stay in control of the game behind the scoring of Keni Wade and Braeden Gunlock, who both had 17 points.

However, it was the leadership of Kenleigh Graham, who ended her day with 25 points and led a run against Bigfork to advance to the championship round.

Frenchtown 49, Columbia Falls 37

Frenchtown went back and forth against Columbia Falls through three quarters but pulled away in the fourth on the way to victory.

For Frenchtown, it was the junior Mason Quinn who led the charge with 18 points.

Senior Bailey Hansen also contributed with nine points, most of them coming in the second half.

