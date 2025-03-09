Western A girls: Dillon defeats Frenchtown 47-40 to claim divisional championship

WHITEFISH — The Dillon Beavers fought through a tough defensive battle against Frenchtown to claim the Western A girls divisional championship on Saturday night.

The first half was all Dillon as it came out scoring quickly to jump to an early double-digit lead.

The Beavers were led by senior Kenleigh Graham, who scored a team-high 22 points in the victory.

Frenchtown would not score a field goal until the last few minutes of the second quarter but pulled within three points at one point in the third quarter due to efficient free throw shooting.

With the championship victory, Dillon will be the No. 1 seed from the West at the Class A state tournament beginning Thursday at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

