Western A girls: Browning, Frenchtown take care of business in Round 1

BUTTE — At the Western A divisional girls basketball tournament Thursday, Browning and Hamilton laid claim to convincing first-round wins.

Browning took care of Hamilton while Frenchtown ran away from Ronan, setting up a semifinal matchup between the two Friday at the Civic Center.

See below for details:

Browning 68, Hamilton 37

Balanced scoring led Browning to a 68-37 victory over Hamilton in the first round. The Indians put 10 players in the scoring column to advance to Friday's semis.

Natalee St. Goddard led Browning with 11 poitnts, while Shaylee Heavy Runner added 10. Brooke Blue had nine points and Teslin Trombley added eight for the Indians.

Hamilton turned the ball over 25 times and shot just 27%. Ashlynn McKern led the Broncs with 18 points and five rebounds.

Frenchtown 66, Ronan 40

It was the Madi Kaufman and Mason Quinn show in Frenchtown's 66-40 rout of Ronan in Thursday's opening round.

Kaufman had 21 points and Quinn scored 20 for the Broncs, who cruised into Friday's semifinals with the victory. Quinn also had eight rebounds. Sadie Smith added 14 points for Frenchtown.

Ronan was led by Maddy Illig and Kailyn Marengo, who each had nine points. Lauryn Buhr added eight points for the Maidens, who will play in a loser-out game Friday.

