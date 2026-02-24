West Yellowstone girls, undefeated in District 12C, look ahead to divisional tournament

CHURCHILL — The West Yellowstone girls basketball team was victorious in Churchill during the District 12C championship game.

Head coach Nubia Allen credited her team with the win based on pure heart and hard work.

"They really fought," Allen said. "Shields (Valley) is a really good team, our girls played hard and I’m just so proud of them.”

West Yellowstone girls beat Shields Valley in 12C District basketball play, and will look to use this momentum in divisional play beginning on Thursday.

One player who dominated for the Wolverines was Ari Spence, who had 29 points in the district championship win.

Spence and her teammates' ability to share the ball and score led to West Yellowstone being undefeated in 12C play this season. The Wolverines will look to take the success they found throughout the year and in the district tournament to the divisional tournament and beyond.

Allen spoke on how the team would spend its time to prep between district and divisional play.

“We’re going to rest, and then I’ll start watching film," Allen said. "We’ll go into divisionals, and hopefully we can go to state next.”

West Yellowstone will begin Western C play in Butte against Seeley-Swan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.