WHITEFISH — For the first time since 2021, the Whitefish girls basketball team has secured a spot at the Western A divisional tournament.

With a team that consists mostly of underclassmen, eighth-year coach Bob Bolam knew his team’s journey to the postseason would be challenging. But not impossible.

'We came back': Whitefish girls look to ride momentum of winning streak into Western A Divisional

“Just looking across the league and seeing the talent that was in the league and the talent that we had, even though we were very young, that we could compete,” Bolam said. “Knowing also that we had to bring it every game, and a lot of our games showed that we played in a lot of close games.”

A key moment in this team’s season was when the Bulldogs had a disappointing 29-point loss to rival Columbia Falls at the beginning of the month, with big postseason implications on the line.

For most young teams, a loss like that could have a snowball effect. But then Whitefish pulled off the unexpected and won its final four games of the regular season.

“We came back, and I think it showed some resiliency on our young girls' part that they played really well and came back and got after it and didn't let it affect them,” Bolam said. “So I'm really proud of them for that.”

Now this inexperienced roster is gearing up for its first taste of playoff action. Even though the postseason is new territory for these players, you would never guess based on their preparation.

Whitefish guard Allie Shors initially thought everyone would be tired at this point of the season.

“I've seen everyone with almost a newfound type of energy on the court,” Shors said. “That is so fun to be around. Last practice, the coaches are working us hard. These are fast-paced practices, and I think it's really fun. Everyone's just still having a great time.”

If you ask the Bulldogs what they are looking forward to the most in the postseason, freshman forward Avery Orme said they just want to continue the season with the same momentum they have had the past few weeks.

"The high-intensity games, because we've had some of those, and they're probably my favorite games to play in because it's just so high energy and everyone's excited to see it and everyone's excited to play," Orme said.

Whitefish will play in the Western A divisional Tournament beginning Thursday.

