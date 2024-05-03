Three Twin Bridges seniors ink letters of intent with in-state colleges

TWIN BRIDGES — A little less than two months after helping the Twin Bridges girls basketball team secure state hardware for the second-straight year, three seniors from that roster made their collegiate athletic plans official.

Ayla Janzen, Emma Konen and Kyle Pancost signed National Letters on Intent on Friday morning at the Twin Bridges football field, with all three opting to play in their home state.

Pancost is set to join Miles Community College's women's basketball program where she'll play under former Montana Tech assistant coach Jenna Bolstad, who was also Pancost's AAU coach.

"She's a great coach and I think I'll be able to develop a lot playing for her, so I'm really excited for the opportunity," said Pancost.

Konen signed with Montana Tech's women's basketball team and track and field teams while Janzen will join the Orediggers' track and field programs.

"This is something that I've worked to for a long time and it just feels great to finally make it official," said Konen. "I'm so grateful for this opportunity to go be an Oredigger."

"It's super cool," said Janzen of signing alongside Pancost and Konen. "These have been my best friends and teammates for so many years. I'm super proud of them."

All three played key roles on a Falcons' basketball team that was the State C runner-up last season after advancing to the championship for just the second time in program history. This season, Twin Bridges bounced back from a state semifinal loss to eventual two-time champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinisdale to capture third place.

Pancost averaged just under 12 points per game this season, Konen 9.0 and Janzen 6.0. Allie Dale, who was Twin Bridges' leading scorer the past three season, is set to begin her studies at the Air Force Academy.

"To see them grow and work toward their goals and be able to compete at the next level is super exciting," said Twin Bridges head girls basketball coach Hannah Konen. "I'm proud of them and everything they've done. We're sad to see them leave but we know that this is just the beginning of what's to come for them."