Thompson Falls girls basketball has taken big leap in Class B under first-year head coach

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thompson Falls girls basketball team has been one of the top teams in the state for Class B this year and now the Blue Hawks are preparing for a postseason run under their new first-year head coach.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls, they’re just great kids, and they’re great basketball players," said new first-year head coach Mike Tessier, whose team was ranked No. 9 in MTN Sports' Class B power rankings entering the district 7B tournament.

"And just tremendous chemistry, and great group of parents, and a lot of support here, so it’s just been the perfect recipe and I came in at a good time."

After coaching high school boys for twelve years prior, Tessier couldn’t be happier in his first year coaching girls.

"Just being around them and their competitiveness and their skill level and their outlook on everything, it’s just a lot of fun," said Tessier with a smile. "It’s a good group to be with so I’ve just had a blast with them and I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks."

One senior on the team has been incredibly happy with how smoothly the team has transitioned with the change.

"Obviously with our new head coach this year I think that it’s really been a good transition," said senior Chesney Lowe. "And we’ve handled it really well and I think that we’ve all connected with him in a great way and it’s just carried on throughout the season."

Fellow senior Ellie Baxter couldn’t be happier with how the season has panned out either, but knows the best is yet to come.

"I am so excited, we still haven’t hit our potential, like our peak potential yet, and I think we just keep climbing the ladder," said Baxter. "And I know that at the right time we’ll hit it and the goal is state so that’s where we’re headed I’m hoping."

When it comes to all that the team has meant to her, Baxter knows nothing beats the experience that she’s had and can’t wait to go out on a high note.

"It’s been definitely the best time of my life, high school basketball is where it’s at, I love it, I love every second I can get with this team, especially my seniors," said a sentimental Baxter. "I just want towan go out strong with them and make the most of it."

