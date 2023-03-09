State C girls: Twin Bridges, Roy-Winifred set up semifinal showdown

BILLINGS — Twin Bridges and defending State C champion Roy-Winifred won State C quarterfinal matchups on Wednesday afternoon inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings to set up a semifinal showdown on Thursday night.

Twin Bridges 55, Ekalaka 24

The Twin Bridges Falcons put together a dominant performance in the opening round of the State C girls basketball tournament inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, defeating Ekalaka 55-24.

Twin Bridges, the Western C champions, built a 14-point halftime lead and led by 20 entering the final eight minutes.

Allie Dale had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the Falcons into the semifinals. Ekalaka got 11 points from freshman Nasya O'Connor.

Twin Bridges will play in Thursday's semifinal round at 6:30 p.m.

Roy-Winifred 48, Plentywood 27

Defending champion Roy-Winifred looked every bit the part of a team capable of a repeat on Wednesday afternoon.

The Outlaws handled Plentywood 48-27, giving the Wildcats just their second loss of the season. Roy-Winifred out-scored Plentywood 23-9 in the second half.

Laynee Elness led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 9 of 14 from the field and 4 of 8 beyond the arc. Emma Brensdal led Plentywood with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Plentywood will face Ekalaka in loser-out action at 9 a.m., while Roy-Winifred and Twin Bridges play at 6:30 p.m. in Thursday's semifinals.

(Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day)