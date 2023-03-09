Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

State C girls: Twin Bridges, Roy-Winifred set up semifinal showdown

Roy-Winifred STATE CGBB.png
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 19:41:23-05

BILLINGS — Twin Bridges and defending State C champion Roy-Winifred won State C quarterfinal matchups on Wednesday afternoon inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings to set up a semifinal showdown on Thursday night.

Twin Bridges 55, Ekalaka 24

The Twin Bridges Falcons put together a dominant performance in the opening round of the State C girls basketball tournament inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, defeating Ekalaka 55-24.

Twin Bridges, the Western C champions, built a 14-point halftime lead and led by 20 entering the final eight minutes.

Allie Dale had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the Falcons into the semifinals. Ekalaka got 11 points from freshman Nasya O'Connor.

Twin Bridges will play in Thursday's semifinal round at 6:30 p.m.

Roy-Winifred 48, Plentywood 27

Defending champion Roy-Winifred looked every bit the part of a team capable of a repeat on Wednesday afternoon.

The Outlaws handled Plentywood 48-27, giving the Wildcats just their second loss of the season. Roy-Winifred out-scored Plentywood 23-9 in the second half.

Laynee Elness led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 9 of 14 from the field and 4 of 8 beyond the arc. Emma Brensdal led Plentywood with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Plentywood will face Ekalaka in loser-out action at 9 a.m., while Roy-Winifred and Twin Bridges play at 6:30 p.m. in Thursday's semifinals.

(Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119