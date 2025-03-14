State C girls: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Roy-Winifred set up title-game déjà vu

BUTTE — Earlier this postseason, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale saw its 73-game winning streak snapped. But the Mavericks aren't ready to relinquish their throne atop Class C girls basketball.

In their pursuit of a third consecutive championship, the Mavericks ran past Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 53-27 in the semifinal round of the state tournament Thursday at the Civic Center.

In the other semifinal, Roy-Winifred dispatched Scobey 46-35 to set up a rematch of last year's championship game.

Scobey, which ended Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's long winning streak in the District 3C title game earlier this year, was trying to set up another grudge match with the Mavericks. But it wasn't to be.

Instead it will be championship déjà vu from last season, a game which the Mavericks won by 31 points.

Both Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Roy-Winifred will have Friday off as part of the four-day state tournament structure utilized by Class C. Their championship matchup is set to tip off Saturday at 7 p.m.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 53, DGSG 27

In a matchup of two 23-1 teams, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale showed its state tournament mettle.

Shelbi LaBrie finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals as the Mavericks marched into the championship game for the third straight year.

LaBrie was a catalyst to the Mavericks gaining separation in the second quarter, as they outscored DGSG by nine points to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Bailey McColly added nine points for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, while Emerson Downing had seven points and four rebounds. Downing also had three steals to aid the Mavericks' defensive performance.

Coach Amber Erickson's Mavericks are trying to become the first Class C girls program to win three straight championships since Belt did it from 2012-14.

For DGSG, Briella Becker had a double-double of 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. The Bearcats slip into a loser-out contest on Friday against Melstone at 3 p.m.

Roy-Winifred 46, Scobey 35

Roy-Winifred jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back in advancing to Saturday's championship game.

Hannah Ewen and Lyla Ewen were the pace-setters, and combined for 26 points for the Red Raiders. Hannah Ewen led the way with 16 points, shooting 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Lyla Ewen pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

Scobey cut its deficit to 26-24 midway through the third, but a 9-0 run by Roy-Winifred after that proved to be the key stretch.

Hannah Ewen 's midcourt steal and basket gave Roy-Winifred a 35-26 advantage with about 2:00 on the clock in the third quarter. The Red Raiders carried that nine-point lead into the fourth.

An Isabella Edwards 3 made the score 42-28 in favor of Roy-Winifred with about 4:00 remaining

Scobey was led by Camrie Holum, who finished with 10 points. The Spartans fell into loser-out action against Plenty Coups on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

