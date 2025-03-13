State C girls: DGSG, North Country cruise into semifinals

BUTTE — The first semifinal game at the Class C girls basketball state tournament is set.

Two-time defending champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (North Country) will face Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine in the first semifinal after both the Mavericks and Bearcats rolled to double-digit victories in their quarterfinal games on Wednesday at the Butte Civic Center.

North County and DGSG will play their semifinal on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

DGSG 71, Plenty Coups 61

Briella Becker led DGSG with 24 points and Emma Smith scored 14 as the Bearcats pulled past and then held off the Warriors in a meeting between two high-octane offenses.

DGSG, the Northern C champion, grabbed a 23-15 lead after one quarter and led 43-27 by halftime and didn't allow Plenty Coups to make it a single-point game after the break.

Plenty Coups' Brynecia Hugs led the game with 30 points while grabbing seven rebounds, and Kloe Cummins added 16 for the Warriors, who converted 25 of their 49 shots from the floor to DGSG's 30-of-61 performance.

Ella Smith came close to a double-double performance for the Bearcats, scoring nine points and hauling in 13 boards.

North County 63, Manhattan Christian 33

Four Maverick players scored in double figures as North Country stormed to a 19-3 lead after one quarter and cruised into the semifinals.

Emerson Downing piled up 13 points for the Mavericks, Shelbi LaBrie had 11 and Gracie Wasson and Bailey McColly had 10 apiece as North County made 24 of 53 from the field.

The Eagles were led by 15 points from Bella Triemstra, who also came down with eight rebounds.