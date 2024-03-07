State B girls: Close wins put Missoula Loyola, Malta into semifinal round

BILLINGS — One top seed went down in the first round of the Class B girls state basketball tournament, while a second hung on in early games Thursday at First Interstate Arena.

Missoula Loyola, the No. 2 seed from the Western division, edged Southern B divisional winner Huntley Project 56-54 in the final seconds. Malta, the Northern B’s top seed, then followed with a 48-43 win over Florence, the Western division’s third seed.

Loyola and Malta will play in Friday’s first semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Project and Florence face off in a 9 a.m. loser-out game.

Loyola 56, Huntley Project 54

Gio Horner’s bucket with three seconds left proved the difference as the Breakers knocked down the Southern B’s top seed.

There were 10 lead changes and seven ties in the game, including the last one after the Red Devils battled back from a 28-19 halftime deficit, Loyola’s largest lead in the game. Project had one final possession but couldn’t get a basket to extend or win the game.

Spencer Laird led the way for Loyola with a 30-point, 13-rebound performance. She made 10 of 20 shots from the floor, including a 3-for-5 effort from the 3-point line.

Drew Lamb scored seven points and Horner and Ora Lindauer both finished with six points.

Paige Lofing had 24 points to lead the Red Devils, who shot just 23% in the first half. Sannah Windy Boy added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Malta 48, Florence 43

Denvyr Tuss put in 16 points to lead the M-ettes to the win in another back-and-forth contest at the tourney.

The teams took turns leading at the quarter breaks, with Malta taking a 32-29 lead after the third. The M-ettes hung on from there to win a game that had eight lead changes and five ties.

Elly Anderson added 10 points for Malta.

The Falcons didn’t put a player into double digits, but Emory Ralston, Maggie Schneiter and Kenzy Pickering all had nine points.

This story will be updated.