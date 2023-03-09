State AA girls: Missoula Hellgate, Billings West to meet in semifinals

BUTTE — The State AA girls tournament kicked off at the Butte Civic Center on Thursday with four opening round games. All four top placers from last year's tournament were in this year's field, including defending state champion Billings Skyview and runner-up Missoula Hellgate.

Missoula Hellgate 64, Bozeman Gallatin 52

Last year's State AA runner up is now one win from returning to the champion game.

Chloe Larsen notched a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Alex Covill added 21 as the Knights grabbed an early lead and never trailed again as they held off a Raptors squad appearing in its first-ever state tournament game.

The Knights grabbed a 20-13 lead after one quarter and led 33-24 at halftime. Gallatin hung around and was able to whittle Hellgate's lead down to single digits a few times in the second half but couldn't close the gap.

Alix Mund added 10 point for Hellgate. The Raptors were led by 18 points from Emma Hardman, 11 from Jada Davis and 13 from Novelle McQuiston.

Billings West 52, Missoula Sentinel 26

The Eastern AA champion Golden Bears rolled on and into the semifinals where they'll face Missoula Sentinel on Friday evening.

Layla Baumann scored a game-high 18 points and Kourtney Grossman added 11 as the Bears led just 8-4 after one quarter but pulled ahead to take a 23-10 lead over the Spartans into halftime.

Sydney Pierce added 9 points and 8 rebounds for West.

Sentinel, the fourth seed out of the Western AA, was held without a double digit scorer. CC Size and Emily McElmurry led the Spartans with 5 points apiece.