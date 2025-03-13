State A girls: Long semifinal streak continues for Havre; Dillon 'pushes through' to semis, as well

BILLINGS — The Havre Blue Ponies reached the Class A girls basketball state semifinals for the ninth consecutive year by beating the Bigfork Valkyries 49-37 Thursday morning in the first round of the state tournament at First Interstate Arena.

The Dillon Beavers then forced their way into the semifinals as well, fighting off a stubborn Lewistown Golden Eagles team 47-42 in another first-round game.

Havre and Dillon will meet at 3:30 p.m. in a semifinal game on Friday.

Lewistown and Bigfork will face off in a 9 a.m. loser-out game.

Havre 49, Bigfork 37

It may have started out to be a season of transition for the Blue Ponies after longtime coach Dustin Kraske, who guided the Blue Ponies to six state championships, stepped down last April.

But the young-but-experienced Blue Ponies haven’t seemed to miss a beat under the guidance of first-year coach Tommy Brown.

“It’s our chemistry and the way we play together, the way we work,” Havre’s Tierra Parker said. “We’re all family on the team.”

Parker was one of three players in double-digit scoring for the Blue Ponies. Amaya Jarvis led the way with 19 points, followed by Parker, the team’s lone senior, with 11. Ela Harber added 10 points.

“Well, I’m happy with outcome, obviously,” Brown said. “I think that stemmed from all of our kids that came in and just brought the fight to them and executed the game plan very well. Just really proud of our kids.”

Jarvis scored nine of her points in the first quarter, helping the Blue Ponies to an 18-12 lead. That ballooned to as many as 15 points, and the Blue Ponies led by 12 at the break.

Bigfork never did close the gap, and finished shooting just 22% from the floor for the game against a physical and aggressive Havre defense.

“We put a lot of time into working on defense,” Jarvis said. “I think we know going into games, if we start off defensively strong, then it will carry over to our offense.”

Braedon Gunlock scored 15 points and Paeten Gunlock had 11 to lead Bigfork.

Dillon 47, Lewistown 42

Dillon coach Josh Keller and players Kenleigh Graham and Kylie Konen readily admitted the Beavers’ first-round victory wasn’t a piece of art.

Wins at this time of year aren’t supposed to be, even if the matchup features an established program and Western A champion in Dillon against a relative newcomer like Lewistown, the fourth seed from the Eastern A making its first state appearance since 2016 and the only team in the bracket with a losing record at 10-13.

The Beavers were just happy to be smiling after this one.

“We talked about, just in the locker room, that there’s probably no such thing as many pretty games at the state tournament,” Keller said. “It’s survive-and-advance time, and there are no bad teams here. Lewistown’s here for a reason. They beat some really good teams to get here.”

The game was scrappy from the start — it was just 6-3 Lewistown after the first quarter — and the biggest lead by either team throughout was six points.

In the decisive fourth quarter, the lead exchanged hands three times before a Cassie Keller 3-pointer gave the Beavers the lead for good at 37-35 with 3:40 to play. It was still a two-point game when Konen drove the baseline with 38 seconds left for a four-point cushion, and Dillon sealed the game with four straight free throws combined from Konen and Graham sandwiched around a Riley Roche 3-pointer for Lewistown.

“There definitely wasn’t a time where we could let up and think we had it in the bag,” said Konen, who tied with Cassie Keller for a team-high 11 points. “We had to stay strong the whole game … yeah, it was rough.”

Ava Robinson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Lewistown. Eleven of those points came in the first half, and a defensive adjustment of rotating three defenders on her in the second half helped the Beavers keep the game from getting away from them.

Lewistown also got 10 points from Lexy Burnham before she fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

“There’s always going to be a little bit of pressure at every state game, but you’ve just got to play through it,” Graham said. “Keep a good head on you and keep pushing through.”

